Council vows to ‘plan pay activities for all abilities’

Children of all ages and abilities will have access to play provision in a new undertaking by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Following on from the launch of a borough-wide ‘Out to Play’, council has unveiled it’s associated ‘Out to Play Pledge’.

Caitlin Taylor helps the Mayor, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, launch the Out to Play Pledge. INCT 21-750-CON

To mark the occasion - and timed to coincide with National Children’s Day - a free family afternoon was held at Marine Gardens, Carrickfergus

The Mayor, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE commented: “The ‘Out to Play Pledge’ sets out council’s commitment to the children and young people of all ages and abilities in Mid and East Antrim Borough.

“The pledge was developed in recognition of UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (Article 31). Generally, it sets out what council will do for children and young people, how it intends to achieve this and that it also recognises the importance of play internationally.

“In our words, council will ensure that play spaces and activities here in Mid and East Antrim Borough are planned in a way that ensures all children and young people, of all ages, can take part, learn, find new friends and have fun.

“And what better day to launch the ‘Out to Play Pledge’ than on National Children’s Day, which is a UK-wide initiative to celebrate the importance of a healthy childhood and how we need to protect the rights and freedoms of children in order to ensure that they can grow into happy, healthy adults.”

Meanwhile, council wants to hear residents’ views on current play provision in the borough, and is keen to hear from younger residents in particular: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/meaplay