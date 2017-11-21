Countdown to Larne's Big Jingle Parade

A festive charity campaign that features Larne as its flagship town has received the backing of one of Northern Ireland’s most famous faces.

Hollywood star Liam Neeson recorded a video urging support for Jingle All The Way, the latest drive from the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.



The campaign, which kicked off in September, continues on Friday, November 24 with a concert at First Presbyterian Larne, starting at 7pm and featuring Ballyclare Male Choir, Roddensvale School Choir, Larne Adult School Choirs and Larne Grammar School Chorale Group.



This will be followed by a ‘Hooley Around The House’ at St Comgall’s Social Club (7:30pm) as excitement builds to the flagship event, Larne’s Big Jingle Parade and family fun day on Friday December 1.



Organisers are asking neighbouring towns and villages across Northern Ireland to ‘Join the Jingle’ and raise vital funds and awareness for Northern Ireland’s only children’s hospice.



John Madden, principal of Roddensvale School said: “Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice has been a good friend to many of our children and young people at the school. It provides a safe and compassionate place that parents trust with some of our most medically complex pupils.



“The Hospice staff are amazing and the pupils benefit greatly, as do parents, siblings and the extended family. The pupils get to experience some quality time with the Hospice staff and the extended family also get an opportunity to interact in a manner that is not alwayspossible when they are constantly caring for a loved one.



“The Hospice has also stepped up to provide end-of-life care for terminally ill pupils in the past which has brought calmness and dignity to families at this most difficult of times.



“Roddensvale School is indebted to Children’s Hospice for the range of services they provide to pupils and their extended families. We are delighted to be able to get behind this fund raising venture, ‘Jingle All The Way’ and we look forward to supporting them in whatever way we can.”

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice regional fundraiser Catherine O’Hara added: “The response to our Christmas appeal by the wonderful People of Larne and surrounding areas has been brilliant. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank everyone involved and urge clubs, businesses and community organisations to “Join the Jingle. Proceeds from

every event will help us to maintain a unique service of specialist care for our life limited and life threatened children and young people in the Larne area and across Northern Ireland. With over £3.2 million needed every year, community support is a life line to our charity and the families who need our care. We appreciate every penny.”

Upcoming events in Larne include:

Larne Jingle Concert featuring Ballyclare Male Choir - Friday, November 24 at First Larne Presbyterian Church. Doors open at 7.00pm; show time: 7.30pm. Tickets are £10.00 per person.

Hooley Around The House featuring live band ‘Haste To The Wedding’ - Friday, November 24 St Comgall’s Social Club, Victoria Road. Doors open 7.30pm. Dancing until late; free raffle and refreshments. Tickets £5.00 or pay at the door.

Larne’s Big Jingle Parade and Family Fun Day - Friday, December 1. Entertainment at Broadway plaza from 12.30pm including live music, street magic, face painting and much more.

Big Jingle Parade from Agnew Street Car Park, begins at 6.30pm. Everyone welcome.