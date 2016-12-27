Cracker’s total was almost £64,000!

After a quarter of a century of broadcasting, Radio Cracker still seems to have a special place in the hearts of local people.

And this was reflected on Christmas Eve when a large crowd of volunteers and supporters gathered at Montgomery’s Restaurant for the station’s 2016 closing ceremony heard that Cracker had beaten last year’s total by more than £5,000!

Treasurer, Maureen Allen, revealed that the total raised up to that point was an amazing £63,800.00.

Cracker Chairman, Gordon Dawson, said that beating last year’s total was a fantastic bonus which had left him and all the olther volunteers absolutely delighted.

Throughout the four-week fundraising broadcasting season, RCB regularly reminded the listeners that it was twenty-five years since RCB first broadcast to the greater Ballymena area.

“We wanted to mark this year as special by raising even more that in previous years, and our listeners and supporters have certainly responded to that challenge” said Gordon.

“We will now be able to help an additional charity with another humanitarian project.

“Once again, the people of the greater Ballymena area have demonstrated their caring and generous nature.”

Mr. Dawon added: “I want to take this opportunity of publicly acknowledging and thanking all those businessmen and women, listeners and supporters who helped us in so many different ways to achieve this total.

“RCB’s next task is for the Committee to hold a debriefing meeting within the next few weeks to identify this year’s strengths and weaknesses, so that next year’s performance, God willing, will be even better.”

For more details on RCB, please go to www.radiocracker.org.uk