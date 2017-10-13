Creepy creatures and fab fireworks planned for Ecos!

Ballymena is gearing up to host the Borough’s biggest Halloween party and fireworks display promising a fangtastic evening for all the family.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is inviting thrill seekers of all ages to come along to ECOS Park on Friday, October 27 6pm – 8.30pm

There are plenty of activities on offer including a new live music stage featuring “The Edition”, awe-inspiring fire jugglers and cyr wheel display, funfair, creepy creatures and the biggest firework display of the year.

There are also prizes up for grabs in the children’s fancy dress competition for primary school age.

A variety of hot food stalls and sweet treats should give you plenty to get your fangs stuck into.

Free parking is available at Ballymena Showgrounds with an enchanting light trail to guide your way to the spooktacular activities. The event is also free, however fairground rides will have a charge.

A glittering fireworks display, guaranteed to wow the audience will take to the skies around 8.15pm.

Sensible footwear is recommended for the fireworks viewing area and organisers ask that no dogs attend and that no alcohol or personal fireworks/sparklers are brought on site. Children under 16 must be accompanied by adult.

We want to hear from you and see your photographs so use #MEAHalloween to give us a ‘trick or tweet’ @mea_bc

For more information go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/events or email events@midandeastantrim.gov.uk