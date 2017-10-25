Ahoghill takeaway could face £60,000 fine

An Ahoghill takeaway could be facing fines totalling tens of thousands of pounds over illegal workers.

In an intelligence led operation, Immigration Enforcement officers visited Golden City, The Diamond, Ahoghill on Saturday, (October21).

Three men were arrested at Golden City. Two, aged 40 and 47, had entered the UK illegally while a 26-year-old had no permission to work.

All the men are currently in immigration detention while steps are taken to remove them from the UK.

The business will be served a referral notice in relation to the illegal workers.

The notice warns that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker arrested will be imposed unless the employers can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work. If proof is not provided, this is a potential total of up to £60,000 for Golden City.

Mike Golden, from Immigration Enforcement in Northern Ireland, said:

“Those who use and exploit illegal workers face severe financial penalties.

“We are happy to work with businesses to ensure the right pre-employment checks are carried out, but those intent on operating outside the law will be found and will be punished.”

People with information about suspected immigration abuse can contact https://www.gov.uk/report-immigration-crime or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.