Alleged courthouse disorder ‘unacceptable’ - Judge

A judge said it was outrageous that a man was allegedly disorderly inside a courthouse where he was accused of using a walking stick as an offensive weapon.

Jonathan Gregory Wilkinson (49), of Glenwood, Ahoghill, is alleged to have committed offences at Ballymena Courthouse in the town’s Albert Place on Wednesday of this week.

On Thursday he was back in the same building to face charges in relation to the alleged incident.

In relation to incidents on January 4, he is charged with assaulting a male occasioning him actual bodily harm; assaulting and resisting a police officer; disorderly behaviour; possession of an offensive weapon; assaulting another male and damaging a police radio.

A defence lawyer said there was a “dispute” about the circumstances of what happened at the courthouse the previous day.

District Judge Peter King said there were aggravating features including that “outrageously the offence took place in the confines of a courthouse.

“That can never be acceptable.”

He said the incidents happened while Wilkinson was on bail for previous alleged offences and he was “deeply concerned” that the issues spilt over and involved family members, police and court staff.

Wilkinson was remanded in custody to appear back at the court via video link on January 19.

At a court last year, it was heard police officers had to draw their guns during an alleged incident involving Wilkinson in September.

Arising out of that alleged incident he faces a number of charges including having a pick axe as an offensive weapon and making threats to kill.

The 16 charges also included threats to damage property, assaults, criminal damage, disorderly behaviour at Glenwood and assaulting police.

During a bail hearing at Ballymena Magistrates Court in the autumn, a police officer said he objected to the release of the accused who was appearing via video link from Maghaberry Prison.