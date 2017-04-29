Antrim police hunt pair who tried to hi-jack woman’s car

Police in Antrim are appealing for witnesses following an attempted hijacking on the Greystone Road early this morning, around 5.30am (Saturday 29 April).

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “A woman in her 40s was driving to work in a green coloured Rover car, heading towards the M2, when she stopped at traffic lights, near the library and shops. As she waited, two males, described as being aged between 17 -24, one with a knife, approached the car and tried to open the driver’s door.

“Fortunately the driver had time to lock the doors as they approached. The two males kicked and thumped the car when they were unable to gain entry. The lady was left shocked but unharmed.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen these two males or anything suspicious in the area around this time.

“One is described as being 5’ 5” in height, of thin build, wearing a black or navy waist-length jacket with the hood up and a black scarf which covered his mouth and nose.

“The second is said to be 5’ 10” tall, skinny, wearing a bright blue outdoor coat with the hood up, black jeans and a black scarf partially covering his face. This man was carrying a knife.

“Anyone who can help us with our investigation should contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 438 of 29/4/17.

“Alternatively, if you would prefer to provide information without giving your name you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”