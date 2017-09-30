Appeal following burglary

Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for information following a burglary of a house in the Queen Street area of the town on Thursday, September 28.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “It was reported that sometime between 1.15pm and 1.50pm entry was gained to the premises and a sum of money was stolen.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident or anyone who may be offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact detectives at Ballymena on 101 quoting reference 677 28/09/17.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”