Appeal over ‘hit and run’

Police are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run road traffic collision eaerlier this week.

The incident occurred in the Bush Manor area of Antrim sometime between 7pm on September 26 and 3pm on September 28.

A Black Audi A4 S-line was damaged as a result.

If you can help police with their enquiries into the collision, contact police in Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 676 28/09/17.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.