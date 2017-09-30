Appeal over ‘hit and run’

Police are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run road traffic collision eaerlier this week.
The incident occurred in the Bush Manor area of Antrim sometime between 7pm on September 26 and 3pm on September 28.
A Black Audi A4 S-line was damaged as a result.
If you can help police with their enquiries into the collision, contact police in Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 676 28/09/17.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.
