Arrest made after Class A drugs seized

PSNI
A male was arrested after police seized a quantity of drugs in the Ballymena area over the weekend.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Officers from the District Support Team in Ballymena carried out a search of a property over the weekend resulting in the recovery of £2,000 worth of cocaine and £150 worth of Ecstasy.

“A male was arrested and has been bailed pending further forensic enquiries.”