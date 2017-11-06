Arrest made after Class A drugs seized

A male was arrested after police seized a quantity of drugs in the Ballymena area over the weekend.
Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Officers from the District Support Team in Ballymena carried out a search of a property over the weekend resulting in the recovery of £2,000 worth of cocaine and £150 worth of Ecstasy.
“A male was arrested and has been bailed pending further forensic enquiries.”
