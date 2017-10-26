Attacked and called passing workman ‘a paedo’

A father-of-seven flagged down, attacked, and called a passing workman a “paedo”, a court heard today (Thursday).

Patrick Ward (33), of Sandown Park, Ballymena, appeared at the town’s Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to assault relating to August 24 this year.

A prosecutor said police received a report of an assault at Sandown Park around noon when a workman said he was driving along when Ward flagged him down and tried to open the door of the vehicle whilst asking him what he was doing in the area.

The prosecutor said Ward called the workman a “paedo” and kicked and struck out at the man causing injury.

Ward then took the vehicle’s keys.

A colleague of the injured man rang 999 and when interviewed Ward told police he “slapped” the man.

The prosecutor said the victim had cuts and bruises on his head and face and his shoulder was injured before he was “rescued” by a colleague.

The prosecutor said Ward had CCTV at his own house which captured the incident.

A defence lawyer said client had been stressed at the time.

On the day of the offence, the lawyer said, Ward had been drinking and the defendant’s instructions were that the incident was “seriously out of character”.

The lawyer said the assault lasted no more than 30 seconds before Ward backed off and then attempted to help to locate the vehicle keys.

The lawyer said his client was remorseful and has since met the injured party and had described the victim as a “good man”.

District Judge Peter King noted the defendant had 50 previous convictions.

He said a workman had been attacked whilst going about his business and a clear message had to be sent out regarding that.

Sentencing was adjourned until mid-November for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.