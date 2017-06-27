Babysitter ‘subjected to threatening remarks’

A Clough woman has been given a suspended jail term for phoning a babysitter and making “threatening remarks” at Halloween.

Denise Surgenor (38), of Ballybogey Road, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday after previously having her sentence deferred.

The charge stated that on October 31, 2015, she had sent by means of a public electronic communications network, a message that was of a menacing character.

A prosecutor said the injured party said she received a phone call from an unknown number and it was the defendant, who she knew.

Surgenor was “very aggressive” on the phone and, according to the prosecutor, she “issued some threatening remarks” and the recipient believed the comments had to be “taken seriously”.

Surgenor, who was represented by defence barrister Thomas McKeever, had a record. She was given three months in jail, suspended for a year.