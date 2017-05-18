Ballymena ‘baseball bat’ incident - man remanded in custody

A 45-year-old Ballymena man, who has been remanded in custody, is denying charges of aggravated burglary and attempted intimidation.

Ryan Moore, of Drumtara, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday. The charges relate to an alleged incident in Drumtara late on Wednesday night.

Moore is charged with aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm on a woman while having a baseball bat and a second charge of attempting to intimidate her from her home.

A defence lawyer said the charges will be strenuously denied and said a bail application is expected to be made on Monday when the accused appears back at the same court via video link.

On Thursday, a PSNI spokeswoman said they were investigating a report of an aggravated burglary in Drumtara the previous night.

The spokeswoman said: “Shortly before midnight police received a report that two masked men had forced entry to a house. A male occupant was struck a number of times with what is believed to be a bat.

“There was also a female present in the house, however, she did not sustain any injuries. It is believed that two further masked men remained outside the property.”