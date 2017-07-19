Ballymena hoax alert ‘a serious drain on resources’

Alliance North Antrim representative Patricia O’Lynn has said a hoax object found in Ballymena did nothing but bring disruption to local people.

Ms O’Lynn was speaking after the discovery of the suspicious object in the Cushendall Road area of the town yesterday.

The area was sealed off between the roundabout and Dunclug Park.

“Hoax alerts such as these do nothing but cause disruption to local people, who are subject to disturbance thanks to the actions of those behind them,” she said.

“They are also a serious drain on the resources of the authorities who have to respond. The people behind this incident must be caught and I would urge anyone with information to give it to police immediately.”

A police spokesperson said: “ATO examined a suspicious object discovered in the area and declared it to be a hoax.”