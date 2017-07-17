Beware scammers claiming to be from calling from HMRC

Phone scammers claiming to be the taxman are making calls to people in the Ballymena and Antrim areas, it has been claimed.

And one local MLA says he personally been approached by the fraudsters. Now the Kells based UUP leader, Robin Swann, has called on the public “to be extra vigilant concerning bogus telephone calls from people claiming to be from Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs”. (HMRC).

Assemblyman Swann said: “I’ve had reports of and I’ve received a fake phone call myself claiming to be from HMRC. The people behind these fake calls must be brought before the courts as soon as possible so that they are no longer in a position to ‘hood-wink’ people out of personal financial information,” said Assemblyman Swann. “It takes a special sort of heartless individual to target the elderly in this type of scheme, so I appeal to everyone to make sure their elderly family members and neighbours are aware of this scam.”

www.actionfraud.police.uk call 0300 123 2040.