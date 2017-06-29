‘Big Brother’s watching’ - police issued with body cameras

Police officers across Mid and East Antrim Borough will now be wearing video cameras when they are on duty.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The introduction of this new technology is the latest example of our commitment to these principles as we continue to work together with the community to keep people safe.

“Video evidence puts the victims of crime first. It provides a compelling account of events and enables the raw emotion and action from a scene to be replayed in the courts in a manner that could never be captured in a witness statement.

“It also supports accountability and transparency, both of which are key elements in increasing public confidence in policing.”