Bogus ‘bin inspector’ claimed to be from Council

It is feared that a bogus caller claiming to be a council bin inspector was operating in the Carnlough area last weekend.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is urging residents to be vigilant after a report of a suspicious caller to a home in the area.

A relative of a 90-year-old man reported to Council that a stranger had called to the pensioner’s home in the Carnlough district claiming he had been sent by Council to inspect the man’s bins.

The householder said he requested the caller show official Council identification, which he was unable to produce.

The elderly man denied the stranger access to his property, Council was told.

The resident’s relative reported the alleged incident to Council, adding the pensioner had been left badly shaken by the approach.

A spokesman for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said checks showed no Council staff had been tasked to, or called at, the property in question at the weekend.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, said: “We take all reports of incidents of misrepresentation of Council extremely seriously.

“Sometimes residents in Mid and East Antrim will ask for bins to be delivered or repaired.

“In such cases Council staff will call with householders but will not enter their homes.

“We want to remind all residents to remain vigilant.

“Always request to see official identification, and if you have any doubt or concerns, call Council who will check if our staff are in your area.

“Any residents who fear they have been targeted as part of a scam or fraudulent activity are urged to contact the PSNI immediately.”

If you require further information or have any concerns, please contact Mid and East Antrim Borough Council on 0300 124 5000.