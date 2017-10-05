Boxer drove while twice legal limit

A boxer who fought in the Rio Olympics last year has been given an 18 months road ban and £250 fine after being caught driving down a one-way street whilst over the drink limit.

Steven Donnelly (29), of Dunfane Park, Ballymena, appeared in the dock at the town’s Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

A prosecutor said that on September 10 this year police saw a black Audi car being driven against the one way system at Thomas Street in Ballymena and when they stopped the driver at nearby William Street they could smell alcohol.

Donnelly failed a preliminary breath test and a subsequent breath test gave a reading of 70, with the legal limit being 35.

Defence solicitor John McAtamney said his client had been out with his girlfriend and after parking the car up had no intention of using it.

However, after the woman left a bar the lawyer said the defendant was “concerned for her welfare” and drove a short distance to try and find her.

District Judge Peter King said Donnelly was twice the legal limit when he had driven the wrong way up a one-way street.

Fining the boxer £250 and banning him from getting behind the wheel for 18 months the judge said the defendant was suitable for doing a drink driving course which, if completed, can reduce the ban by a quarter.