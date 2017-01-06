Burglary charge withdrawn

A Ballymena man has had a burglary charge against him withdrawn.

Sherman Wright (44), of Devenagh Way, was accused of entering as as a trespasser, Poundstretcher in the town’s Braidwater Retail Park, and stealing food items therein on September 24 last year.

The charge was first mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court before Christmas and on Thursday a prosecutor told the same court they were withdrawing the charge.

No further details were given to the court.

At a previous hearing a prosecutor said they were awaiting CCTV evidence in the case.

Wright was not present in the courtroom to directly learn of his fate on Thursday.