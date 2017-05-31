Burglary in Broughshane

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at commercial premises in the Main Street area of Broughshane in the early hours of Tuesday, 30 May.

Sometime between 12.30am and 12.50am the premises were entered and a quantity of cigarettes stolen.

Detective Constable Mervyn Douglas would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has information about this incident to contact Detectives at Ballymena Reactive and Organised Crime on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 48 30/05/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.