Burning wheelie bin pushed up to house in Antrim

Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of a fire at a house located in the Durnish Road area of Antrim.

Detective Inspector Millar said: “It was reported that at approximately 5.00am on Friday 7th July, a wheelie bin was deliberately set alight and pushed close to a property in the Durnish Road area of Antrim. Police are currently treating this incident as arson.”

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

He added: “We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Antrim Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 194 of the 07/07/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”