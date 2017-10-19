Butchers’ shops ‘vegan’ protest assault allegation

A man is denying a charge of common assault in connection with a high-profile protest at butchers’ shops in Ballymena.

In March this year during a protest by ‘Direct Action Everywhere - Northern Ireland,’ individuals went inside shops chanting “It’s not food, it’s violence”.

The group also protested outside the shops holding placards and recording videos which were viewed tens of thousands of times on social media.

On Thursday, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard Peter McAtamney (44), whose address was given as 8 Greenvale Street, Ballymena, has been charged with assaulting Sean Allen.

He was not present in court where defence barrister Neil Moore said “vegans” mounted a campaign and “attended various butchers chanting that ‘Meat Is Murder’”.

Mr Moore said the protest was “all over social media” and he said there was footage on You Tube “which may be of assistance to the defence”.

Mr Moore entered a not guilty plea on behalf of his client.

District Judge Peter King adjourned the case until mid-November.