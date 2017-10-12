Call made for dash cam footage to be given to police

A local politician has written to the PSNI Chief Constable to encourage the use of personal dash cam footage from civilian vehicles to be used to assist police and secure prosecutions.

North Antrim DUP MLA Paul Frew, who was the Justice Committee Chairperson has been watching with interest the developments in Cheshire and more recently in Wales where the local police services have actively encouraged submissions of dash cam footage to a specialised unit to deal with these reports.

Mr Frew stated: “It’s good to know that there is already a mechanism in place to deal with submissions in the PSNI and that the Chief Constable has sent to make contact with some of the GB services to ascertain levels of reporting from the public, mechanisms for assessing the quality of the evidence and staffing profile to meet the demand.

“I believe the next step now is to actively encourage the public to submit footage where and when possible to bring investigations to a successful conclusion.”