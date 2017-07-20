Car rolled over after hitting grass bank - police

Police found this badly damaged car on a country road on the outskirts of Ballymena but tracked down the driver after finding a pay slip in the abandoned vehicle which had rolled over after hitting a grass bank.
Maciej Podolec (26) of Dunclug Gardens, Ballymena, appeared in the town’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and admitted a number of offences arising out of the incident which was detected on June 15 this year at Bog Road.
The defendant pleaded guilty to using a motor vehicle without insurance, being an unaccompanied learner driver and not displaying L plates for a Renault Clio.
A prosecutor said the car had collided with a grass bank and rolled over and although nobody was in the vehicle a payslip in the name of the defendant was found inside and when he was located he admitted the offences. Sentencing was adjourned until August.
