Car stolen in aggravated burglary at Ballygally

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in the Brustin Lee area of Ballygally in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).
Detective Sergeant Kerry Brennan said: “Shortly before 2.00 am it was reported that three males smashed a window of a property on Brustin Lee and entered before stealing the keys to a grey VW Golf which they then made off in.
“Anyone who has any information which may assist should contact Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 147 17/06/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
