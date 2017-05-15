Car 'touts' on its drunk driver by phoning police after crash

A clever safety feature in a new car led to the arrest of its drunk driver at the weekend, after the vehicle called police following a crash.

"You think you're having a rough weekend?" PSNI Craigavon said on Facebook on Sunday morning, "at least your car hasn't touted on you."

Officers were called out to a crash last night [Saturday], when a Ford Fiesta being driven by a 29-year-old man who was over the limit, crashed.

Police said: "Some cars these days are pretty clever. Did you know that some can even phone police automatically to let us know you've crashed?! That's a really good safety feature. "It is however a really bad feature to have if you're a drink driver.

"That's right, you're picking this up correctly - a CAR phoned us to let us know about a crash last night when it turned out the driver was drunk.

"Feel free to phone us if you suspect someone is drink driving. This driver wasn't the only drunk driver caught over the weekend.

"We do take action, but your help is vital in ridding the road of these potential death drivers."