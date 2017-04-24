Children escape injury in petrol bomb attack

Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for witnesses following a petrol bomb attack on a house in the Moat Road area of the town on Saturday, April 22.

The Times understands a petrol bomb was thrown at the property at approximately 12:30am.

Two adults and two children aged four and seven had been in the house at the time, but were uninjured in the attack. A window in the house was smashed and scorch damage caused to the downstairs of the property.

Commenting on the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the early hours of the morning should contact detectives at Ballymena on the non-emergency police number 101, quoting reference 40 of 22/4/17.

“Alternatively, if you would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”