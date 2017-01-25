Cigarettes stolen after thieves ram shop

Police are appealing for information following an incident at a shop in the New Street area of Randalstown in the early hours of Wednesday, January 25.

Detective Inspector Chris Millar said: “We believe a vehicle was deliberately driven into shutters at the front of the shop a number of times at around 4am this morning. Substantial damage was caused to the shutters and entry gained to the shop. A quantity of cigarettes was then taken.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the New Street area of Randalstown and who noticed any suspicious activity to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 97 25/01/17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”