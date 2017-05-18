Cigarettes stolen in burglary

Police are appealing for information after a burglary at commercial premises located on New Street in the Randalstown area.

Detective Inspector Millar said : “It was reported that at approximately 2.30am on Wednesday, May 17, entry was gained to a commercial premises on New Street in the Randalstown area. As a result of the break in a number of cigarettes were stolen.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time or to anyone that may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact detectives at Antrim Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 116 of the 17/05/17.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”