Court told man stole 28 deodorant cans

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing 28 cans of Lynx deodorant from a Ballymena supermarket.

Gareth McKee (21), of Edward Street, in the town also took six packets of meat in the shoplifting raid on January 28 this year.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to five charges of theft; one count of receiving stolen goods - air fresheners; one of criminal damage and one of resisting police.

He stole almost £100 worth of meat from the same supermarket on another date.

The total value of the items he took from various locations was £434.

His case has been adjourned until May to allow for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

His brother Dale McKee (23), of the same address, appeared at the same court and was fined £150 for stealing £30 worth of meat from a Ballymena supermarket along with his sibling.

Dale McKee was also given four months in jail, suspended for two years, for attacking a man in Larne in September, 2015.

A prosecutor said a man was approached by McKee about getting a taxi home and after an issue had arisen he verbally abused the man before assaulting him from behind.

McKee then kicked him six times on the ground causing cuts.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said his client had difficulties with drugs.

District Judge Peter King said it was fortunate none of the kicks on the ground were to the man’s head as he suspended the four month jail term.