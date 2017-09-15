Court told of serious injuries caused in crash

Serious injuries were caused to a Broughshane woman and her passenger in a road traffic collision at Ballymena’s Crebilly Road, a court has heard.

Sarah Kirkpatrick (18), of Guide Street, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court for sentencing on a charge of causing grievous bodily injury by driving without due care and attention.

The prosecutor said on October 24 last year the defendant was driving a Clio car when she was involved in a one-vehicle collision when the vehicle struck a telegraph pole causing substantial damage to the car.

The prosecutor said the injured passenger suggested the driver had been going too fast and both parties had sustained serious injuries.

The passenger’s injuries including having to get a rod inserted into her hip.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said anything he would tell the court would not diminish the impact the crash had on the passenger.

He said the driver was remorseful and accepted fully the impact the crash had on her friend. The defence lawyer said the defendant’s injuries included a broken leg. He added that his client had taken a corner too fast and struck a telegraph pole , adding: “Sadly this is the type of offence which could befall any of us or our families”.

District Judge Peter King said a pre-sentence report was positive and the defendant had a previously clear record and had pleaded guilty. He ordered her to do 80 hours Community Service and banned her from driving for 14 months.