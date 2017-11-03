Dangerous ‘Samurai Sword killer’ is still on the run

A convicted murderer, who failed to return to prison, remains on the run - five days after he went missing.

Police have warned the public not to approach 41-year-old Stephen Henry who was jailed for murdering father-of-two John Cooke in Lisburn in 2004 with a Samurai sword.

Sentencing him two years later, a judge said Henry had “behaved like a savage”, attacking Mr Cooke as he “begged for his life”.

Henry was last seen in Craigavon on Monday at around 3.45pm.

Police said he failed to return to Magilligan Prison on Monday under the conditions of a day-release pass he had been given to visit family.

Detective Sergeant McColgan said: “We believe that Stephen Henry, who was jailed for murder in 2004, is dangerous and may be in either the Craigavon or Belfast area.

“He is described as being 5’10” in height, of medium build with short brown hair. He has tattoos on both upper arms and scars on his forehead and left ear.

“He was last seen in the Craigavon area at around 3.45pm yesterday.

“He has a history of violence and I would urge the public not to approach him but to contact police immediately.

“I would ask Mr Henry to hand himself in to the authorities without any further delay and ask anyone who knows of his current whereabouts or who has any information to contact police on 999.”