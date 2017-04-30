Defibrillator stolen from shop in Randalstown

Police in Antrim are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a defibrillator outside a shop in New Street in Randalstown sometime between 11.15pm on Thursday night (April 27) and 9.20am on Friday morning (April 28).

Sergeant David Coulter said: “This type of equipment is used to benefit the wider public and fitted on an outside wall so that it can be used in an emergency.

“It is a vital piece of equipment that could mean the difference between life and death for someone. I would appeal to anyone who knows of the whereabouts of this defibrillator to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 262 of 28/4/17

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”