Detectives probe a series of commercial burglaries in Ballymena

Detectives are investigating six commercial burglaries in Ballymena.

The burglaries happened overnight between June 7 and June 8 and various items, including cash, were stolen from each.

Three of the businesses burgled are located on Broughshane Street in the north Antrim town, and the other two on William Street and Larne Road.

Detective Sergeant Kerry Brennan said: “We are keen to hear from anyone with information about these crimes. Detectives can be contacted by calling 101.”

Information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.