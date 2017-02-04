Drink driver ‘took his brother home over fears of attack’

A man caught drink driving said he was leaving his brother home as he didn’t want him walking in case he was attacked.

Adorian Cruceru (32), of Waveney Avenue, Ballymena, was detected at the wheel in Henry Street in the town at 1.25am on Sunday December 18 last year.

Police saw him driving erratically and at speed and he had an alcohol in breath reading of 67/35. Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the Romanian was entertaining his brother at his home and had a few drinks and whenever it emerged it was going to take a taxi or two hours to come his brother said he would leave on foot.

Mr Ballentine said Cruceru had been “attacked” before and as a result did a “good turn” for his brother by driving him home. Cruceru was banned from driving for 16 months and fined £250.