Driver fails to stop after ‘hit and run’

Police are appealing for information after a driver failed to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision on the Collin Road.

The Times understands the incident took place on Thursday, January 19, but details have only been made public by the police today.

Detailing the collision, a PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 3:15pm on Thursday, January 19, it was reported that a grey coloured BMW 3 Series attempted to overtake a white Vauxhall Mokka car on the Collin Road, Ballymena.

“The BMW did not have the room to take over the Vauxhall Mokka and clipped the vehicle as well as clipping a vehicle on the other side of the road. The driver of the BMW failed to stop and made off in the direction of Ballyclare.”

The police spokesperson added: “We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to contact Ballymena Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 708 on 19/01/17.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”