Drunk golf fan swung punch at police officer, court told

A drunk golf fan who had earlier attended the NI Open at Galgorm put in a below par performance when he turned up at nearby Ballymena Police Station and aggressively demanded a lift.

Jonathan Samuel Banks (33), of Old Park Road, Ballymena, cut up rough with security staff and officers at the entrance to the station at 10.30pm on August 13 this year, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told on Thursday.

A prosecutor said the defendant, a graduate in geography, was extremely abusive and was shouting that he wanted a “f--king lift”. Banks swung a punch at a police officer. Last month he pleaded guilty to being disorderly and an assault on police and was back in the dock on Thursday for sentencing.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said his client “had nothing at all against the police” and wished to apologise. He said his client had a degree but was unable to make use of it because of health issues and had “turned to alcohol”.

On the day in question, Mr Ballentine said Banks had been at the NI Open Golf tournament and he was embarrassed at returning home because of his intoxicated state and he decided to go and try to stay at a Bed and Breakfast near the police station.

The lawyer said his client ended up at the gates of the station “inviting himself to be arrested”. Mr Ballentine said Banks has now “come to his senses” and quit alcohol.

District Judge Peter King told the defendant: “You are somebody with a huge amount of potential. You need to harness that, otherwise, you are going to become a repeat customer here”. He ordered Banks to do 100 hours of Community Service.