Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze

Firefighters were tasked to deal with a fire at a property in Antrim on Monday, June 26.
The incident was reported to the emergency services at approximately 8:40pm.
Detailing the incident, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a report of a fire at an end-terraced house at Rathmore Gardens, Antrim.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish a small fire in the bedroom.
“Smoke alarms were activated by the fire. The cause of the fire appeared deliberate. Fire crews from Antrim station attended the incident.”
