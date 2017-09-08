Free farm vehicle marking event aims to crack down on rural crime

Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) is urging the rural community to get their farming vehicles marked.

This event is part of a PSNI crime prevention initiative to crack down on rural crime and farm vehicle thefts.

Farmers are encouraged to bring their tractor or trailers to a free marking event in Glenarm Marina on September 27, from 10.00am until 3.00pm.

Mid and East Antrim PCSP chairperson Brian Collins said: “Agricultural equipment is extremely hard to track down after it’s been stolen, so to help make it more difficult for thieves and to deter them, we are offering free marking events across Mid and East Antrim.

“We want local farmers to bring their trailer or farm vehicles to Glenarm for marking, so as to make it much more difficult for thieves to either trade or otherwise profit from their crime.”

Anyone who wishes to have their farm vehicles security marked should contact PSNI Constable Laura Barrett on 07500 904397 to book an appointment in advance.