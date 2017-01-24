Gun attack was ‘dastardly act’

The mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will write to Chief Constable George Hamilton following the shooting of a PSNI officer.

First Citizen Councillor Audrey Wales has been asked to convey the local authority’s “dismay and horror” over the weekend gun attack at a filling station in north Belfast.

Automatic gunfire was sprayed across a garage forecourt at Crumlin Road leaving a police officer injured after being shot at least twice in the arm.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Economic Growth and Tourism Committee, in Larne, on Monday night, Councillor Billy Ashe who was chairing the meeting said that councillors wanted to pass on their wishes for a speedy recovery.

There was cross-party condemnation of the attack which DUP Cllr. Ashe described as a “dastardly act which had to be utterly condemned”.

Party colleague Councillor Billy Henry said that the shooting was “nothing short of despicable”.

Ulster Unionist councillor John Stewart said he hoped that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Alliance councillor Robert Logan described the gun attack as “reckless” and expressed surprise that there weren’t more injuries.

Independent councillor Jim Brown said: “It would be the wish of this council that the perpetrators are caught and brought to justice.”

Sinn Fein councillor James McKeown commented: “Sinn Fein condemns the people who did this act. They have nothing to offer at all.”