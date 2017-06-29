‘Had fallen out with girlfriend and fell into the drink’

A plasterer living across the road from Ballymena PSNI Station “had fallen out with his girlfriend and fell in to the drink” and then threw a bin onto a road before swearing at police.

Ryan Douds (20), who lived above the Smithfield Arms pub adjacent to the police station at Galgorm Road, admitted being disorderly.

He appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court today and was fined £250.

A prosecutor said at 1am on June 4 this year police on patrol saw the defendant throw a bin onto the road and when they approached he became aggressive and told them to “f--k off”.

Despite others people attempting to calm him down, the defendant continued to swear and was arrested and then told a police officer: “F--k off you ba--bag.”

Defence solicitor David McIlrath said his client had “fallen out with his girlfriend and fell into the drink” and remembered little of what happened.

He said his client spent the night in a police cell, not across the road, but at Musgrave Street in Belfast and was it was not an experience he wanted to repeat.