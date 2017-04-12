Hate crime - brick landed in baby’s cot

A brick thrown into a house dcuring a ‘hate crime’ landed in the cot of a one year old baby.

Fortunately, the child was ill and was lying with parents at the time.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of criminal damage caused to a house in the Tarragon Park area of Antrim in the early hours of this morning.

The Police are treating this as a hate crime.

Sergeant John Hamilton said “At 2:20am today, (Wednesday, 12 April) two windows at the property, one at the front kitchen and one at an upstairs bedroom were smashed. The piece of brick used to smash the upstairs window landed in a 1 year old baby’s cot.

“However, due to being sick the baby was lying with their parents at the time. These reckless actions could have caused serious injury had this not been the case.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Antrim police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 80 of the 12/04/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”