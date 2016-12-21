Heartless thieves steal purses

Police are appealing to the general public to be vigilant with their purses and personal belongings over the Christmas period.

The warning was issued after officers received reports of two separate purse thefts taking place in Ballymena town centre yesterday (Tuesday).

A police spokesperson said: “If anyone has any information regarding these incidents or may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, please contact Constable Kirk or Constable Nimick at Ballymena Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 809 and 508 on 19/12/16. Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”