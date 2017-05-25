‘Hoodie’ burglars steal cigarettes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a commercial premises on the Glenravel Road near Cargan area.

Detective Constable Mervyn Douglas said : “It was reported that between the hours of 10.00pm on Tuesday, May 23 and 5.40am on Wednesday, May 24 entry was gained to a commercial premises on the Glenravel Road.

As a result of the break in, two hooded suspects, both believed to have been wearing a hoodie, tracksuit bottoms and trainers made off with a quantity of cigarettes.

We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Ballymena Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 157 of the 24/05/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”