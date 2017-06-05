House ransacked during burglary

Police officers investigating a burglary at a house in Crumlin have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The property in the Bay Road area was broken into sometime between 9.15am and 9pm on Friday, June 2.

The house was ransacked and a sum of money was stolen.

Detective Constable Laura Lowry said: “We are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Newtownabbey Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1285 of the 02/06/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”