Charges against a man accused of assaulting his partner and imprisoning her against her will have been withdrawn.

Ioan Loredan Lucaciu (24), of Toome Road, Ballymena, originally appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on December 22 accused of three alleged offences relating to December 7/8.

At the same court, on January 5, a prosecutor said they were offering no evidence and the case was withdrawn.