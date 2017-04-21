Investigation launched after property ransacked

Police are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a residential property on the Ballykennedy Road, Ballymena.

Detective Constable Tony Douglas said: “At some time between 9:30am and 6:30pm on Thursday, April 20, entry was gained via the back door and the property then ransacked whilst the resident was out.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident to contact detectives at Ballymena Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1058 20/4/17.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”