Investigation underway after two men found dead in Ballymena

Police in Ballymena are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two males in the Drumtara area of the town early this morning (Sunday).

Chief Inspector Keith Jackson said: “The investigation is at a very early stage and there are no further details at this time.

“Post mortems will be carried out to determine cause of death.”

Local politician Jim Allister believed the deaths are linked to drugs.

The TUV leader commented: “The news of drugs-related deaths in a Ballymena is a chilling reminder of the scourge of drugs in our community.

“Families are left to grieve while the importers and dealers fade into the background.

It is time these importers and dealers were hunted down. There are those in the community with knowledge. They need to come forward.”