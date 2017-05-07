Jailed for damaging parking meters

A Ballymena man who had previously played for the Northern Ireland Homeless World Cup football team has been jailed for five months.

Daly Mooney (24), of Warden Square, damaged two parking meters in the town and stole £300 cash on December 23 last year.

On the same date he admitted possessing cannabis.

Mooney further caused criminal damage to a parking meter three days later.

Also on Boxing Day he was disorderly at Pat’s Brae, Ballymena.

He appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to the offences.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said his client had a lengthy record and had previously misused drugs but was a man of “considerable sporting talent” played for the homeless team.

Mooney had already served the equivalent of seven months whilst on remand on the charges said Mr Law.

The lawyer said the defendant wants to get back to college and concentrate on sport and “be a positive member of society”.

District Judge Peter King said it was always depressing to “see someone with that much potential” in the dock on a repeat basis.