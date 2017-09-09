Jailed for pulling a clump of hair from woman’s head

A man who pulled a clump of hair from a woman later told police it “belonged to a dog”.

The claim was made by Trevor Duncan (63), of Townhill Road, Portglenone, when he was being interviewed about assaulting the woman.

The assault happened in front of police officers who were called out to a incident on August 9 this year.

Duncan appeared before Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison, where he had been on remand in connection with the charge.

He pleaded guilty and was jailed for a month.

A prosecutor said police were called to a “domestic incident” and while officers were present Duncan grabbed a woman by the hair saying: “I’ll get you up”. He pulled a clump of hair out which was seized by police as evidence.

When interviewed, Duncan told police he had been drinking vodka and claimed the hair “belonged to a dog”.

Defence barrister Thomas McKeever said contrary to what his client told police the defendant could not remember anything that happened during the incident because he was intoxicated.

He said Duncan lives beside the injured woman and both are alcoholics although they had a good relationship when in sobriety.

Mr McKeever said it was Duncan who had called police after the woman had fallen off a sofa.

Jailing Duncan for a month, District Judge Peter King said the reference to the hair being from a dog was “completely unacceptable”.